Skull’s unique approach to SuperCoach

When the tall poppy calls you out, you have to cut him down.

So when Shane Warne starting prancing around the Fox Sports commentary box challenging us all to SuperCoach BBL, I knew I had to take him on.

SuperCoach is not something I ever thought I'd be part of, but I'm glad I signed up because it's taken me out of my comfort zone and I'm already hooked.

My coaching style is totally different to Warnie, who appears to have spent massive money on popular, big-name players.

The mantra at "Skull's Top Guns" is to delve deep into the Big Bash rosters and hunt out unique picks to set me apart, particularly in the bowling department.

I know Warnie will keep saying: "Skull, you can't keep backing 50-1 shots and expect to win."

But you're never going to stand out if you hang with the crowd.

BATSMEN

Chris Lynn, BAT, Heat, $202,000

He drags plenty of money out of the cap but you simply can't start without him.

David Willey, BAT/BWL, Scorchers, $194,000

Opened the batting in a recent warm-up match and bowled with the new ball. He's a must-have if that continues in the Big Bash. Swings the white ball and hits long.

Marcus Stoinis, BAT/BWL, Stars, $227,900

A great boundary hitter - and boundaries score bonus points for SuperCoach. Bowling is developing nicely and his springy bounce could surprise for a few wickets.

Ashton Turner, BAT/BWL, Scorchers, $106,300

An emerging player who I've had my eye on for a number of years. Clean hitter, strong fielder and tough to get away when he jams his off-breaks into middle-and-leg.

Max Bryant, BAT, Heat, $42,000

One of the best young hitters in the country. A hurtful player and real stand-and-deliver merchant who maintained a brilliant strike rate in the recent JLT Cup domestic 50-over competition.

Bench:

Sam Heazlett, BAT, Heat, $62,500

Another boundary hitter from the Heat coming off a strong JLT Cup. A youngster to watch.

Josh Philippe, BAT/WKP, Sixers, $42,000

Sixers young gun. Plays like Michael Slater.

WICKETKEEPERS

Alex Carey, BAT/WKP, Strikers, $199,600

Great at swiping across the line. Ambitious cricketer who is driven to succeed as he chases the Australian wicketkeeping spot in all three formats.

Bench:

Matthew Wade, BAT/WKP, Hurricanes, $106,900

Comes into the tournament in great form and is a master of hitting boundaries at telling times in the Big Bash.

BOWLERS

Rashid Khan, BWL, Strikers, $198,800

My only spinner (which hurts me). Best T20 bowler in the world and you have to love a leggy that targets the stumps.

Mark Steketee, BWL, Heat, $118,300

Darkhorse. Coming off an impressive JLT Cup and he's always in the wickets even if his economy rate suffers.

Jason Behrendorff, BWL, Scorchers, $125,000

Swings the new ball into the right handers and tails it away in his second spell. A very skilled bowler in this format.

Jhye Richardson, BWL, Scorchers, $116,700

Gets people out. It's as simple as that. His strike rate is exceptional in all formats.

Jackson Coleman, BWL, Stars, $100,600

Another left-field pick. Coleman impressed me immensely on good batting pitches in the JLT Cup and is highly-rated in Victoria.

Bench:

Moises Henriques, BAT/BWL, Sixers, $88,000

All-round performer. Will bat in the latter overs for the Sixers and bowl a couple of overs per match.

Jackson Bird, BWL, Stars, $65,000

The former Test quick was good in the JLT Cup and is always accurate.

