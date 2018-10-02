Menu
MR BEEF: Former CEO of Beef Australia Denis Cox is excited for the next chapter of his career as the new part owner and general manager at The Great Western Hotel.
News

Former Beef Australia CEO new role at local hotel

Maddelin McCosker
by
2nd Oct 2018 3:04 PM
A CHANGE of venue is on the cards for former CEO of Beef Australia, Denis Cox.

After recently finishing his second term at Beef Australia, Mr Cox has jumped on board at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel as a new part-owner and general manager.

With two successful Beef expos under his belt, Mr Cox says he is looking forward to a little less time between events.

"I had my six years at Beef Australia and ran two events,” he said.

"It's time for a new challenge, and what better challenge than the Great Western Hotel?

"The next expo isn't until 2021, whereas here at The Great Western something is happening every week.”

BRING IT ON: Former CEO of Beef Australia Denis Cox is the new part owner and general manager of the Great Western Hotel.
Mr Cox says he is thrilled to be continuing on with event planning at such a well-known and loved venue, albeit on a smaller scale.

"I am delighted to take on the role,” he said.

"Everyone loves it (The Great Western) and it is an icon for the region.

"The steaks are brilliant, the beers are cold, and the entertainment is great.”

For current owner Colin Bowden, the future of the Great Western and its events is in safe hands.

"I dare say he will earn his dollar,” Mr Bowden said.

"He is highly renowned and a popular guy around town, so he'll probably do it easily.”

