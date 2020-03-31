Former Block star back behind bars

Suzi Taylor was arrested on Monday night after allegedly breaching bail.

FORMER Block star Suzi Taylor is back behind bars after allegedly breaching bail.

The former Penthouse Pet was arrested by the Fortitude Valley Criminal Investigations Branch about 9pm last night and spent the night in custody.

Taylor has today pleaded guilty to breaching bail by not residing at the address listed on her bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that Taylor, a mother of three, was concerned about drug use at the home where she and her children had been staying as ordered by her bail conditions and chose to leave.

It's understood Taylor was first issued with a Notice to Appear in court at a later date for the bail breach when she reported the new living conditions to police yesterday afternoon.

But she was then arrested hours later by CIB detectives and taken into custody on the charge.

Mr Gatenby said he planned to take instructions from Taylor about reporting the arresting officer for "unnecessarily" locking her up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Taylor has today pleaded guilty to the charge with the police prosecutor submitting she be sentenced to a term of imprisonment.

Taylor is facing charges of extortion, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty in relation to allegations she bashed a Tinder date and forced him to hand over money late last year.

Police have claimed the former reality TV contestant, along with her co-accused Ali Ebrahimi, attacked the 33-year-old at Taylor's New Farm home, forcing him to make an online transaction before taking his bank card and withdrawing money.

She was released on Supreme Court bail to live with a cousin on the Gold Coast but arrested again on January 10 after the relative told police Taylor had gone missing.

Taylor was arrested walking along Currumbin beach front and was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

She was later arrested again at a Brisbane hotel and charged with assault and stealing following an altercation with a Gold Coast woman over a phone.

Taylor is facing a string of charges in relation to a number of separate incidents including common assault, stealing, driving without a licence, contravening a requirement or direction of police, drink driving, obstructing police, breach of a bail condition, deprivation of liberty, extortion and possessing dangerous drugs.

The sentence will continue in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

