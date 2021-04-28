Menu
Former The Block star Suzi Taylor will plead guilty to more than 100 charges including fraud, obstructing a police office and bail breaches.
Crime

Former Block star to plead guilty to 100 charges

by Shiloh Payne
28th Apr 2021 1:18 PM
Former The Block star Suzi Taylor will plead guilty to more than 100 charges including fraud, obstructing a police office and bail breaches.

Taylor's matter was mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday with 112 charges listed, with 94 of those being charges for breaching bail conditions.

She also faces charges for stealing, fraud, trespass, obstructing a police officer and several other charges.

Suzi Taylor faces 94 charges for breaching bail conditions..
Gatenby Criminal Law Clerk Elisha Collett asked for a plea date, with Taylor to plead guilty to the charges.

She said there was a chance Taylor was at risk of serving too much time in custody.

The matter was adjourned until Thursday, May 6.

Former reality TV contestant Taylor and a co-accused man were last week found not guilty of deprivation of liberty, extortion, assault causing bodily harm in company, attempted fraud and fraud.

They were acquitted after a six-day Brisbane District Court trial.

Originally published as Former Block star to plead guilty to 100 charges

