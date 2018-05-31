Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rueben Barnes
Rueben Barnes Supplied
Crime

Former boss of Reuben Barnes to testify at govt class action

31st May 2018 11:46 AM

THE director of a company implicated in the death of Rockhampton teen Reuben Barnes will be called as a witness in a multi-million dollar class action against the Federal Government.

Chris Jackson was the co-director of Arrow Property Maintenance, overseeing the Stanwell work site where 16-year-old Rueben was electrocuted in 2009.

It was the apprentice's third week on the job.

Mr Jackson was sentenced to 18 months' jail in 2016, with parole after three months, after pleading guilty to perjury offences committed during the coronial inquest.

READ: Rueben Barnes' family label boss' sentence a 'joke'

READ: Rueben Barnes' tragic death 'entirely preventable'

READ: Family of eight grieves for Rueben

The Government is now defending a $150 million class action brought by business owners and tradespeople.

Directors of QHI Installations, fined $100,000 after the death of Matthew Fuller, will also be called to give evidence.

Coroner Michael Barnes criticised the government scheme, finding the implementation was rushed and workers were not given appropriate training or supervision.

The "pink batts” program was scrapped in 2010 following the two deaths.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who previously accepted responsibility for the program, has been subpoenaed to give evidence.

class action class action law suit pink batt reuben barnes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

    Trail bikes, rescue chopper used in search for missing man

    Breaking Police officers on trail bikes and a rescue helicopter are searching between Agnes Water and Turkey Beach for missing man Thomas Paynter today.

    • 31st May 2018 1:57 PM
    Rocky Show prices plummet

    Rocky Show prices plummet

    Community Show organisers slash entry fees as rival event moves to racecourse

    From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town

    premium_icon From the police beat in Brisbane to a small outback town

    Crime One police officer decided to take his career out west

    ROCKY SHOW FEUD: Spitting chips over arena area

    premium_icon ROCKY SHOW FEUD: Spitting chips over arena area

    Community Both parties talk about the main issue that split this year's show

    Local Partners