Former boss of Reuben Barnes to testify at govt class action

THE director of a company implicated in the death of Rockhampton teen Reuben Barnes will be called as a witness in a multi-million dollar class action against the Federal Government.

Chris Jackson was the co-director of Arrow Property Maintenance, overseeing the Stanwell work site where 16-year-old Rueben was electrocuted in 2009.

It was the apprentice's third week on the job.

Mr Jackson was sentenced to 18 months' jail in 2016, with parole after three months, after pleading guilty to perjury offences committed during the coronial inquest.

The Government is now defending a $150 million class action brought by business owners and tradespeople.

Directors of QHI Installations, fined $100,000 after the death of Matthew Fuller, will also be called to give evidence.

Coroner Michael Barnes criticised the government scheme, finding the implementation was rushed and workers were not given appropriate training or supervision.

The "pink batts” program was scrapped in 2010 following the two deaths.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who previously accepted responsibility for the program, has been subpoenaed to give evidence.