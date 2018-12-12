Menu
Damien Hooper outside Toowoomba Courthouse after a previous appearance. Anton Rose
Former boxer Damien Hooper back before the courts

Peter Hardwick
11th Dec 2018 3:45 PM
TOOWOOMBA boxer Damien Hooper has been remanded in custody on the latest charges laid against him which include grievous bodily harm and torture.

The former champion was not in Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday when his charges were mentioned but was represented by solicitor Amber Acreman of David Burns Lawyers.

Hooper, 26, has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to the charges which include one of grievous bodily harm, one of torture, one of evading police, and two of disqualified driving.

The charges arise from alleged incidents on October 11 in the Warwick area and it is believed the complainant is a woman known to the former champion boxer.

Hooper, who previously held WBO and IBO light-heavyweight international titles and fought on the Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao under-card, was charged after allegedly leading police on a short pursuit but surrendered peacefully.

Magistrate Kay Ryan remanded Hooper in custody and adjourned the case for committal mention back in the same court early next year.
 

