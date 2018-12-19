‘Slut shamed, bullied’ TV reporter sues

# Sunday Mail # Olympia Kwitowski is the new helicopter traffic reporter for Brisbane. pics Jamie Hanson

A FORMER Brisbane traffic reporter who appeared regularly on Channel 9's Today show alleges she was bullied, harassed and "slut shamed'' before being fired earlier this year.

Olympia Kwitowski sued The Australian Traffic Network and their Queensland operations manager, on air personality Jay Lane, in the Federal Court in August.

ATN and Lane have lodged defences in the matter, with the two sides now locked in court-ordered mediation.

ATN is understood to have bumped up its offer to settle the case but is still a long way off the $120,000 or so Kwitowski is seeking in compensation.

The next round of talks is set to begin in February.

In a bid to prove her claims, Kwitowski says she has six audiotapes of Lane allegedly making crude sexual remarks and that this evidence has been presented to ATN.

Kwitowski, who worked for ATN between August 2015 and March this year, alleges in her statement of claim that Lane told lies about her "having sex with one of our pilots in one of the rooms downstairs''.

The lawsuit says Lane then defamed her by trashing her performance and alleging he had received multiple complaints about her.

Lane also allegedly stopped giving her shifts, including over the period encompassing Easter and the Commonwealth Games, and used casual staff instead.

Kwitowski's claim says she "has been greatly injured in her business, personal and professional reputation and has been and will be brought into public disrepute, odium, ridicule and contempt''.

Since leaving ATN, Kwitowski has started a new role in Brisbane radio as a producer for a morning drive program.

It's not the first time that ATN has been forced to fend off claims of alleged bullying and a poisonous corporate culture.

A legal eagle representing ATN would not comment yesterday when City Beat called, as the case remains before the court.

Lane, who appears on 4KQ's breakfast show and reports live from a chopper for Channel 10 News, also declined to discuss the case yesterday.

Based in Sydney, ATN is a subsidiary of ASX-listed Global Traffic Network, which is the biggest supplier of traffic information reports to radio stations around Australia.

It reported a $24.8 million profit last year based on $185 million in revenue.