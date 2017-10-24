Former Bronco to run for the seat of Rockhampton

ONE Nation is understood to have preselected a former Brisbane Bronco to run in the seat of Rockhampton in its bid to wrest the electorate from Labor and hold the balance of power at the looming poll.

It comes as voting continues in Labor's bitter preselection battle to replace former Palaszczuk Government Minister Bill Byrne in the central Queensland seat.

Mr Byrne is retiring at the looming election due to health reasons and fears about the potential for One Nation to claim the seat are fuelling a push for Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow to be preselected over the Old Guard's pick public servant Barry O'Rourke.

Senator Pauline Hanson is yet to reveal who she will run in the seat - a proud rugby league area - but confirmed it was a former Broncos player with throng connections to the mining sector and sporting groups.

"I've known this candidate for a number of years now, staying with him and his family on numerous occasions when I've flown into the area," she said.

"He's a wonderful family man, modest when he talks of his achievements and has a very strong understanding of what the region of Rockhampton are in desperate need of."

She said she believed Rockhampton voters felt Labor had taken the seat for granted.

"I want Central Queensland to hold the balance of power in this next election and Rockhampton and Keppel are key seats to ensuring regional Queensland get a good chunk of funding in the next Parliament".