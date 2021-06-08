Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

The former Bullzye store in North Rockhampton has been leased to Cash Converters.

After sitting vacant for just over a year, the former Bullzye building on Yaamba Road has new tenants.

Cash Converters leased the 444 sqm showroom earlier in the year with new signage and paint now on the building.

The building last sold to a Rockhampton-based investor in 2003 for $620,000.

It was last listed for rent at $85,000.

The new tenant, pawnbroker and second-hand dealer, is currently located at 243 Musgrave Street.

The Bullzye company filed for liquidation in March 2020 and all five of its physical stores closed soon after, including the Rockhampton store.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. bought the company in July for an undisclosed price.

The clothing will be restocked among the company’s wholesalers and there are no plans to reopen the physical stores.