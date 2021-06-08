Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The former Bullzye store in North Rockhampton has been leased to Cash Converters.
The former Bullzye store in North Rockhampton has been leased to Cash Converters.
Business

Former Bullzye building leased to new company for mega-store

Vanessa Jarrett
8th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After sitting vacant for just over a year, the former Bullzye building on Yaamba Road has new tenants.

Cash Converters leased the 444 sqm showroom earlier in the year with new signage and paint now on the building.

The building last sold to a Rockhampton-based investor in 2003 for $620,000.

It was last listed for rent at $85,000.

The new tenant, pawnbroker and second-hand dealer, is currently located at 243 Musgrave Street.

The Bullzye company filed for liquidation in March 2020 and all five of its physical stores closed soon after, including the Rockhampton store.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. bought the company in July for an undisclosed price.

The clothing will be restocked among the company’s wholesalers and there are no plans to reopen the physical stores.

bullzye cash converters knight frank rockhampton rockhampton property tmbbusiness tmbproperty tmbrealestate yaamba road
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        Premium Content Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

        News The 38-year-old Sunshine Coast man alleged he has a permanent neck impairment and he was no longer able to do carpentry work

        CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Premium Content CQ company to receive grant for mud crab exports

        Business The company is looking to export live male mud crabs to China and has been awarded...

        LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Premium Content LETTERS: Change the laws for juvenile car thieves

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor about youth crime and Victoria Covid lockdown, along with...

        Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Premium Content Magistrate: 'I don’t know why you think you are entitled﻿'

        Crime A man prohibited from contacting the mother of his children had his mother deliver...