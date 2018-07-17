Former Capras' captain notches up another milestone

Guy Williams scored a try for the Norths Devils in their big win over the Capras at the weekend.

Guy Williams scored a try for the Norths Devils in their big win over the Capras at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK270917acapras2

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former CQ Capras stalwart Guy Williams played his 232nd Intrust Super Cup match on Saturday, putting him into equal sixth on the all-time list.

The hard-working back rower, who played 216 games for the Capras before joining the Norths Devils this season, celebrated the milestone with a try against his former club.

Norths moved into fourth place on a congested competition ladder with their 42-12 win over the Capras at Bishop Park.

The Capras remain on 13th place, four points clear of cellar dwellers Mackay with six weeks left in the regular season.

They take on third-placed Burleigh Bears in Maryborough this Saturday as part of the QRL's 2018 "Get in the Game” Country Week.

Meanwhile, the Capras under-20s came close to causing a boil over against the highly fancied Norths in the Hastings Deerings Colts competition.

They scored three quick tries late in the match but Norths held on to run out 36-28 winners.