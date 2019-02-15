Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood said he was 'appalled' by the LNP's actions on Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
Ex-chairman of the LNP Whitsunday State Electorate Council Richard Filewood said he was 'appalled' by the LNP's actions on Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Claudia Alp
Politics

Former chairman slams LNP for deciding Costigan's 'guilt'

Claudia Alp
by
14th Feb 2019 7:50 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Liberal National Party Whitsunday State Electorate Council chairman Richard Filewood has labelled the LNP's actions "appalling" after allegations against Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan were aired in Queensland Parliament this week.

Mr Filewood resigned his position with the LNP on February 3 at a party briefing in Proserpine in response to Mr Costigan's expulsion from the party two days earlier.

Mr Filewood stood by his move in support of Mr Costigan and yesterday slammed the LNP for "deciding his (Mr Costigan's) guilt".

"They (the LNP) had hung, drawn and quartered him in a very short period of time with a process that might be according to party rules, but denying what a reasonable person would say was natural justice," Mr Filewood said.

"The decision of his guilt was made by three faceless men who are called the Disputes Committee.

"If there is an investigation, a proper one, by police who decide to charge him and a court...find him guilty, I'm not going to go out there and say 'no, he's not'.

"The public is now forming an opinion based on what the LNP is saying to the media, either publicly or under parliamentary privilege, to discredit him."

Mr Filewood's comments come after accusations about five complaints by women against Mr Costigan were aired in Queensland Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Costigan has strongly denied the allegations.

He said Mr Costigan was still backed by many members of the Whitsunday community despite the explosive allegations levelled against him.

A "Jason Costigan MP Supporters' Group" was created on Facebook earlier this month and has attracted 22 members.

jason costigan liberal national party lnp member for whitsunday queensland parliament richard filewood whitsunday state electorate council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    News An internal investigation is underway and being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command

    • 15th Feb 2019 12:32 PM
    Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    premium_icon Christian back on the field after life-threatening illness

    Health Only 8 months ago, Christian Hermann was in an induced coma

    Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    premium_icon Schwarten: Show me the evidence or sack Hart

    Politics Schwarten challenges Deb Frecklington to prove her integrity

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:29 AM
    Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    premium_icon Meet the Rocky woman who's now personal shopper to the stars

    Fashion & Beauty She can find luxury fashion items 'irrespective of the sold out' tag