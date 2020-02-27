Former chef at The Edge Restaruant and Bar in court

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Alexander James Gordon, 33, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

THE former chef of failed business The Edge Restaurant has been busted with marijuana which he said he used to deal with the stress of higher court matters linked to the business.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Gordon driving on Berserker St at 11pm early February and police searched the vehicle after conversing with Gordon.

She said police located a silver bag containing 0.6g of marijuana under the driver’s seat.

Ms Marsden said Gordon told police he was going to smoke it to help him sleep.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Gordon was chef at the failed riverside business, The Edge Restaurant, but was currently on the Newstart Allowance.

Gordon was co owner of Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd, which had the lease of the restaurant at The Edge Apartments on Victoria Parade.

The company is amid two lawsuits in the Supreme Court with two different parties over past and future rent of nearly $2 million.

“He’s been under stress with those proceedings,” Mr King said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Gordon to a three month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300. No conviction was recorded.