Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Alexander James Gordon, 33, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Alexander James Gordon, 33, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.
News

Former chef at The Edge Restaruant and Bar in court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
27th Feb 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former chef of failed business The Edge Restaurant has been busted with marijuana which he said he used to deal with the stress of higher court matters linked to the business.

Alexander James Gordon, 33, pleaded guilty on February 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Gordon driving on Berserker St at 11pm early February and police searched the vehicle after conversing with Gordon.

She said police located a silver bag containing 0.6g of marijuana under the driver’s seat.

Ms Marsden said Gordon told police he was going to smoke it to help him sleep.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Gordon was chef at the failed riverside business, The Edge Restaurant, but was currently on the Newstart Allowance.

Gordon was co owner of Merlot Gordon Pty Ltd, which had the lease of the restaurant at The Edge Apartments on Victoria Parade.

The company is amid two lawsuits in the Supreme Court with two different parties over past and future rent of nearly $2 million.

“He’s been under stress with those proceedings,” Mr King said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ordered Gordon to a three month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300. No conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court the edge bar and restaurant tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld Police given power to access data in the cloud

        premium_icon Qld Police given power to access data in the cloud

        Crime Qld parliament passed new legislation last Thursday allowing police access to previously private cloud-based data.

        Coast builders struggle to keep up with demand

        premium_icon Coast builders struggle to keep up with demand

        Property Investors reveal exciting plans for new development at Yeppoon

        Million-dollar Cap Coast mansion sells under the hammer

        premium_icon Million-dollar Cap Coast mansion sells under the hammer

        Property GALLERY: The three-storey home drew potential buyers in with its uninterrupted...

        Former Spotlight employer in the spot light for stealing

        premium_icon Former Spotlight employer in the spot light for stealing

        News A SHOP assistant at a Rockhampton store stole more than $1000 from her employer in...