Controversial former top judge exits bench

When Tim Carmody was briefly and controversially chief justice he also stood in as Acting Governor while Paul de Jersey was out of town.

When Tim Carmody was briefly and controversially chief justice he also stood in as Acting Governor while Paul de Jersey was out of town.

FORMER chief justice Tim Carmody is resigning from the bench.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath announced his retirement in a statement this afternoon.

"Justice Tim Carmody has informed me today that he will resign his commission as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland on September 10, 2019," she said.

"Justice Carmody has written to the Governor advising of his decision.

"Justice Carmody will remain as a supplementary member of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) until that date.

"I would like to thank Justice Carmody for his service to the Magistrates Court, the Supreme Court and QCAT and wish him well for the future."

Justice Camody has been on the QCAT bench since he spectacularly quit as chief justice in 2015, about a year after his controversial appointment by the former Newman government caused a rift in the judiciary.