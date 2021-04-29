Former council CEO loses lawsuit against ex-mayor

A former council boss has lost her lawsuit against an ex-mayor and councillors over claims she was sacked for complaining to corruption officials.

A former whistleblowing Logan council chief executive has lost her lawsuit against ex-mayor Luke Smith and seven councillors over claims she was sacked for complaining to corruption officials.

The weeks' old decision, which can only be revealed today after the lifting of a suppression order, has fuelled calls by the state's peak council lobby group for an inquiry into the Crime and Corruption Commission over its decision to criminally charge the eight former politicians over former chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey's dismissal.

Fraud charges were levelled by the CCC against the eight councillors - triggering their dismissal - in 2019 over allegations they had "plotted" to sack Ms Kelsey, committing fraud by dishonestly "causing a detriment" to her of at least $100,000 in lost wages.

But the charges were dismissed in the Brisbane Magistrates Court earlier this month after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided there was no longer a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.

Smith, who is separately facing a corruption charge, was committed to stand trial in the District Court on two charges of misconduct in public office.

It can now be revealed that the fraud cases were abandoned after the QIRC in early April dismissed Ms Kelsey's civil action, with vice-president Daniel O'Connor questioning her reliability in the witness box.

Former Logan council CEO Sharon Kelsey. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Overall, I did not find Ms Kelsey to be an impressive witness," Mr O'Connor said.

"The manner in which Ms Kelsey gave her evidence was such that it was difficult to determine whether the response to a question was a matter of reconstruction or recollection," he said.

Ms Kelsey was appointed Logan Council CEO in June 2017, but alleged in the QIRC that she was subjected to adverse action over multiple actions she took in her role later that year, including refusing to issue a media release drafted by Smith's lawyers relating to the CCC's Operation Belcarra report.

She was sacked in February 2018 - months after making a complaint to the CCC - and took action in the QIRC, alleging the seven councillors were politically aligned with Smith and collaborated to end her job after she turned whistleblower.

Ms Kelsey's claims included that the councillors were politically aligned and had secretly colluded to sack her, including discussing her future in a "Fab 7" group on the WhatsApp messaging app.

One WhatsApp message referred to in the QIRC decision stated in reference to Ms Kelsey: "In order to avoid any confusion on this matter, my position is to not extend the probationary period and to make sure the door is two-day (sic) and does hit Ms Seuss hard twice, once in the face and then on the arse on the way out come the 30th January. No, hold on ... make that twice in the face."

Ex-Logan mayor Luke Smith . (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Mr O'Connor found that while the post was "unacceptable and offensive," it did not follow that it could "only be explained" by reference to the lodging by Ms Kelsey of a Public Interest Disclosure about council.

He found no evidence, including in the WhatsApp transcripts, of a political alliance or that the councillors who voted to sack her knew how anyone else would vote.

The QIRC decision also refers to the fact the councillors had received a letter from Ms Kelsey's lawyer and the CCC before the sacking warning of the penalties involved in taking action against a whistleblower, including that the CCC would be investigating any such action taken.

"It seems to me inconceivable that the (councillors) would disregard the correspondence, advice and warnings and through some blind loyalty to Mayor Smith vote to terminate the Applicant for a proscribed reason," he said.

Smith was excluded from taking part in the termination vote.

Ms Kelsey yesterday said she was disappointed in the QIRC decision.

"I'll be taking time to read it carefully and will be considering all of my options and would like to thank the many who have really been providing enduring and overwhelming support," she said.

Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive officer Greg Hallam repeated his calls today for an inquiry into the CCC over the aborted fraud case following the publication of the QIRC.

"The criminal prosecution should never have been brought against the group of former Logan councillors," he said.

"These former councillors were vindicated in the Brisbane Magistrates Court when the CCC's charges against them were thrown out, and they have been further vindicated today.

"This does not change the fact that their livelihoods and reputations have been ruined and a duly elected council wrongly dismissed.

"The Government can no longer ignore the need for an independent inquiry."

Fraud charges were dropped against (clockwise from top left) Russell Lutton, Steve Swenson, Laurie Smith, Cherie Dalley, former mayor Luke Smith, Jennie Breene, Trevina Schwarz and Phil Pidgeon.

The CCC did not comment yesterday, but chairman Alan MacSporran has previously rejected the criticisms stated "there can be no legitimate claim or criticism that the CCC had no jurisdiction to investigate, or that it was misconceived or somehow inappropriate, to charge these individuals."

"Once the CCC charged these eight individuals, the briefs of evidence were forwarded to the ODPP in order for them to independently assess the evidence and decide whether or not to prosecute," he said.

"In these cases, they went ahead with the prosecutions and it was only when the committal proceedings in the Magistrates Court were well advanced that the charges were discontinued."

Originally published as Former council CEO loses lawsuit against ex-mayor