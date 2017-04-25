Former CQ boy's movie tackles major life issues

GROWING up in Central Queensland, life for Andy Carbone was all about horses and working on the family cattle property near Capella.

Now life is making films that screen at international film festivals.

The filming has wrapped for Shooter and Droving Productions' Andy Carbone, Candice Storey and Romany Lee are hoping to raise $10,000 to help them with editing, post-production and distribution costs for their film that raises an important health issue in Central Queensland.

Andy Carbone's movie Shooter tackles important health issues in Central Queensland.

Writer/Director Andy said the film was about the tough mental health issues regional community members face, in particular the men.

"Shooter shines light on something that I and a lot of others in regional areas have been affected by or know someone who has; depression and suicide amongst men,” Andy said.

"Its amazing how when we started approaching people in rural towns everyone has a story about how they know someone or have been personally affected about this issue,” he said.

It is the second film for the Droving Productions trio. Their first, Waiting for Rain secured a showing at the International Flickerfest Film Festival.

Shooter's cast features AFI winning actor Clayton Watson (Howzat, The Matrix Trilogy and Always Greener), Mark Lee (Gallipoli) and Roy Billing (Underbelly), to name but a few of the cast.

"We've finished filming and we're getting started on editing and post production and distribution. Hopefully we will have a finished film by June,” he said.

Andy Carbone says with all the regional support they've received, the trio hope that CQ will get to see the film.

"Our Executive Producer Collette Hooper lives in Emerald and I grew up there so there's a good possibility we will screen the film up there,” he said.

"We start the process of submitting to international film festivals after production is done.

"With Shooter, if we can create an authentic film with honesty to help address the very real problem of suicide and depression in regional areas, then we'll have achieved our goal,” Andy said.

If you would like to help the trio get their movie out you can find out more about the film and contact the trio via email to donate at www.drovingproductions.com.au