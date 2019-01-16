Former CQ Jillaroo runs online auction to #DustOffDepression

REACHING OUT: Western Australian woman and former Cloncurry Jillaroo Zoe Hayes is holding a nationwide online auction to raise funds for mental illness in rural areas.

WHEN Zoe Hayes lost her mother to suicide in 2012, she felt completely alone.

With no siblings or a relationship with her father, Ms Hayes struggled to find someone to turn to and she succumbed to depression.

Despite friends and extended family around her, she felt "isolated” and struggled to express that she wasn't coping.

"For years after my mum died I had a breakdown,” she said.

"I turned back to working and living remote and rural and wanted to get my head clear.

"The more I went out rural and opened up, the more I realised there's not a huge conversation around the topic.

"It's not that there isn't support for people in rural areas, it's just that it didn't feel like there were real people having an open conversation about it.”

Ms Hayes said the idea of approaching big corporations and ringing hotlines for help can be daunting to many people.

For her, what helped was finding others who understood her battle and life on the land.

Ms Hayes worked as a Jillaroo on cattle stations in Cloncurry, Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland properties.

"There are a lot of positive and influential women in the rural industry but I felt there is sometimes a lack of truth about what happens and how people react to different situations,” she said.

Ms Hayes wasn't born into rural life. It was only when she attended an agricultural college after school and pursued her love of horse riding that she came in contact with the industry.

She worked for Gipsy Plains Brahmans in Cloncurry, where she discovered "the closest sense of family and community”, which "definitely helped” her overcome her depression.

After seeing the effects of sharing her story with others, Ms Hayes began her own business where she creates and sells neck scarves, earrings and fishing shirts in "bold and colourful” styles.

Ten per cent of her proceeds last year went to Beyond Blue. However, wanting to help an organisation closer to home, she decided to donate this year's proceeds to The Coo-Wee Ride annual charity bike ride that raises awareness for mental health issues and funds for organisations and farmers.

Wanting to connect the country through her message, Ms Hayes approached Auctions Plus about hosting a nationwide online auction, where donated items would be auctioned off and 100 per cent of the donations would go to The Coo-Wee Ride.

The auction will be held June 15-17, with the main focus on helping struggling farmers and veterans.

"There's a big problem with mental health in the rural industry but it's not spoken about enough,” Ms Hayes said.

"I'm advocating changing the stigma and want to be a mental health advocate and role model for females in the industry.”

Countless companies and businesses have already jumped on board to support the initiative, the latest being RM Williams magazine, who have donated a year's subscription to the auction.

"Through my business and sharing my story, I was inundated with messages on social media from people going through the same thing and relating to my story,” she said.

"I always thought I was alone and had nobody to turn to... but I've found that I'm not.

"People message me saying they have lost somebody too and that they feel alone.

"If I can prevent someone else from taking their life or feeling alone then it's worth it.”

Place your bid

Visit the June 15-17 auction at auctionsplus.com.au and find the Dust of Depression catalogue in the Auctions section.

To stay up to date with Ms Hayes' journey, visit https://www.facebook.com/Zoe-Hayes-1810897482310704/