Former CQ man releases ‘how to cope’ guide for teachers

Paul Hoffmann has written an inspiring ‘how to cope’ book for teaching professionals titled Survival Guide for New Teachers. Picture: Chris Ison

FORMER Central Queensland man Paul Hoffmann has written an inspiring ‘how to cope’ book for teaching professionals based on his experiences and challenges as a new teacher.

Survival Guide for New Teachers, which has recently been released through Amazon, is a candidly written manual for new teachers experiencing the stressful environment of the classroom.

Mr Hoffmann, who now lives in the Scottish village of Uddingston, about 10 miles east of Glasgow, draws on his personal experiences, from the good and the bad, to help drive a message of resilience and positivity for new teachers.

He shares coping strategies throughout the book’s 10 chapters, including dealing with poor behaviour, workload management, effective use of resources, pupil engagement and mental health.

The book also includes tips and advice from teachers from Australia and the United Kingdom.

Mr Hoffmann is a two-time CQUniversity graduate having first studied a Bachelor of Arts in Rockhampton, majoring in journalism, communications and psychology 30 years ago.

This degree led him into a career in journalism, working for the Northern Beaches Weekender in Sydney and later freelancing for BBC Online and the Glasgow Herald newspaper.

In 2015, he went back to CQUniversity and studied a Graduate Diploma of Learning and Teaching course at the age of 45.

He said his decision to become a teacher came later as a light bulb moment while running a café with his wife in Gracemere.

“I sometimes helped our younger staff with their English essays,” he said.

“My wife suggested I should have been a teacher. So, I applied for the course and was enrolled.”

He said life as a student teacher could be difficult, but it depended on who the mentor was.

“One of my mentors was very straight down the line, quite condescending and a bit of an army drill sergeant,” he said.

“We were polar oppositions in terms of personalities. I often felt about quitting, but I gritted my teeth and persevered.

“Sometimes you just have to suck it up and keep going. But, make sure you have someone to talk to and have an exercise routine. That’s important, because it gives you a release and recharges your batteries.”

He said he was inspired to write the book because there were a lot of student teachers and probationary teachers finding it very difficult to get through those initial years.

“In the UK about 25 per cent quit within two years, because of workload, bullying and more,” he said.

“I wanted to share my experiences, workload coping strategies, behaviour management techniques and tips on wellbeing maintenance.

“The writing process was a very cathartic experience.”

Paul Hoffmann bought Degani Bakery Cafe at Gracemere in 2013. Picture: Chris Ison

Responses to his book have been very positive.

“One teacher sent me a message to say reading the first few paragraphs was like ‘picking off old scabs’ because they were able to relate to the anecdotes in the book, which brought back some bad memories,” he said.

“Another comment on Amazon said it was a very warm book, ‘not cold like some other books of this type’.

“The book is a very down-to-earth, honest and sometimes humorous account of my first five years as a teacher, written in an informal, conversational style. People are able to connect with that.”

Apart from four years in Rockhampton between 2013 and 2017, Mr Hoffmann has lived in Uddingston since 1997 when he moved there to play for the local cricket club as a professional cricketer. He was inducted into the Cricket Scotland Hall of Fame in 2017.

He currently works as an English teacher at Duncanrig Secondary School in East Kilbride, south of Glascow, where he has been for the past two years.

COVID-19 has provided another set of challenges. Schools in Scotland have been closed since March and Mr Hoffmann has been teaching students online as well as helping his own two boys with home school.

“I tried to make the online learning as interesting and interactive as possible for my students,” he said.

“I’ve always been quite tech savvy, and there’s plenty of great educational online resources out there.”

He said he was also careful not to give too much work to his students as this would only add to their already high stress levels.

“The last thing I wanted to do was add to stress to parents and pupils by sending out mountains of work,” he said.

“Pupils have been quite responsive as a result.”

He said Scotland should return to normal schooling mid-August.

Survival Guide for New Teachers is available at Amazon.