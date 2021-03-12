Former CQ miner busted with 17 cannabis plants

Cannabis plants like these were found at an Emu Park house. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Cannabis plants like these were found at an Emu Park house. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

Police seized 17 cannabis plants from an Emu Park house last month.

Jason Phillip Marsh, 30, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4 to producing and possessing cannabis, as well as possessing drug equipment and utensils.

The court heard police attended Marsh’s Emu Park residence at 1.45pm on February 13 in relation to another matter.

While there, officers noticed two cannabis plants growing at the property.

Marsh made full admissions to being a cannabis smoker and told police there were more plants inside a grow tent in the garage.

It was there that police found eight cannabis plants between 80cm and 1.2m in height, as well as seven cannabis seedlings.

Marsh told officers he had learned how to grow cannabis by searching the internet.

The court was told Marsh had drug offending on his history.

Marsh’s solicitor Cam Schroder said Marsh was a former operator at a Central Queensland mine who had subsequently set up a lawn mowing business which had struggled.

Mr Schroder said that during COVID, Marsh had found cannabis “scarce” so he foolishly decided to grow his own.

Magistrate Cameron Press placed Marsh on 18 months’ probation with conditions including drug testing.

Convictions were recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Is weed being laced with meth in CQ?

Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

Single mum banned from driving for four years