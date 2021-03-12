Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cannabis plants like these were found at an Emu Park house. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
Cannabis plants like these were found at an Emu Park house. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

Former CQ miner busted with 17 cannabis plants

Darryn Nufer
12th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police seized 17 cannabis plants from an Emu Park house last month.

Jason Phillip Marsh, 30, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on March 4 to producing and possessing cannabis, as well as possessing drug equipment and utensils.

The court heard police attended Marsh’s Emu Park residence at 1.45pm on February 13 in relation to another matter.

While there, officers noticed two cannabis plants growing at the property.

Marsh made full admissions to being a cannabis smoker and told police there were more plants inside a grow tent in the garage.

It was there that police found eight cannabis plants between 80cm and 1.2m in height, as well as seven cannabis seedlings.

Marsh told officers he had learned how to grow cannabis by searching the internet.

The court was told Marsh had drug offending on his history.

Marsh’s solicitor Cam Schroder said Marsh was a former operator at a Central Queensland mine who had subsequently set up a lawn mowing business which had struggled.

Mr Schroder said that during COVID, Marsh had found cannabis “scarce” so he foolishly decided to grow his own.

Magistrate Cameron Press placed Marsh on 18 months’ probation with conditions including drug testing.

Convictions were recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Is weed being laced with meth in CQ?

Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

Single mum banned from driving for four years

cannabis bust jason phillip marsh tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraudster fails to complete any community service

        Premium Content Fraudster fails to complete any community service

        Crime Magistrate warns: “If you fail to comply this order, you will go straight to jail.”

        Chance to win: Rocky business gives away BBQs to sport clubs

        Premium Content Chance to win: Rocky business gives away BBQs to sport clubs

        Business How you can win a free barbecue for your local sporting club.

        ‘Dangerous’: Seriously slow driver a giveaway for police

        Premium Content ‘Dangerous’: Seriously slow driver a giveaway for police

        News Police driving behind Thomas Paul Ingham also had to beep their horn to get him to...

        Second drug driving offence in 5 years for Rocky woman

        Premium Content Second drug driving offence in 5 years for Rocky woman

        Crime A woman has lost her licence for seven months after her second drug driving...