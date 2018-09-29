Menu
PARTY PASSION: Jonathon Stock will return to Mount Morgan for a fun balloon-bending workshop in celebration of the public holiday on Monday.
Former CQ resident brings his skills for a special workshop

29th Sep 2018 11:29 AM
FORMER Mount Morgan resident Jonathon Stock is bringing his skills to the region for a special workshop.

After finding great success in the entertainment industry, the 22-year-old is now at the helm of his very own business, All Fun Parties, in Melbourne.

He made the move south some years ago to pursue a successful career in the industry, and he has certainly made a name for himself.

All Fun Parties caters for all of your event-planning needs, specialising in children's entertainment for birthday parties and corporate events.

Former Mount Morgan resident, Jonathon Stock, who has achieved great success in the entertainment industry will entertain families with balloon bending and magician tricks.
Jonathon has returned to the region for a balloon bending workshop at NewsXpress Mount Morgan from 11am on Monday.

Families can enjoy lots of fun with balloons and magician tricks, courtesy of Jonathon.

Visit NewsXpress Mount Morgan's Facebook to pre-register.

Registration costs $15, which includes a free coffee for mum and dad while the children enjoy all of their balloon fun.

