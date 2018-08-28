Former CQ sports president's legal fees delay fraud sentence

REQUEST DENIED: Ian Coombe had his request to travel freely overseas opposed by the Police Prosecutors.

AN ACCOUNTANT and former president of a Central Queensland sporting body accused of fraudulently obtaining over $400,000 is struggling to pay is legal fees.

The Rockhampton District Court today heard Ian John Coombe, who is charged with one count of fraud over $30,000, was set to be sentenced on Thursday this week.

However, outstanding money owed to his lawyer has held up proceedings.

Judge Michael Burnett asked Coombe, who appeared in court, what the situation was.

"I'm working on it your Honour,” Coombe replied.

"I hope to have it resolved in two weeks.”

It will be alleged that in June 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body Central Queensland Rugby Union.

The matter has been stood down until this afternoon when Coombe's lawyer can address the court by phone.

Central Queensland Rugby Union was placed into voluntary administration in September 2015.