Former CQ sports star to hit screens in reality TV show

Central Queensland viewers will see a familiar face when they tune in for the 2021 season of the TV reality show, Married at First Sight.

Australia’s most talked about social experiment where strangers looking for love are matched by three relationship experts.

The 30-year-old has reportedly taken time off from his gig as Canberra’s Hit 104.7 radio host to be part of it.

Bryce Ruthven has signed on to be part of Australia’s most talked about social experiment, Married at First Sight. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail

A talented footballer, Ruthven came to Rockhampton about 10 years ago to play with the Capricorn Cougars (which then became CQFC Energy) in the Queensland State League.

He also lined up with Bluebirds United in the CQ Premier League.

During his time in the region, he hit the airwaves as a radio host with Hot FM/Sea FM Central Queensland and 4RO and Zinc Rockhampton (Prime Radio).

He also had a stint as a sports reporter with Seven Local News.

Ruthven has appeared on the small screen before, making a guest appearance on Australian drama Home and Away.

Friends and family will be able to follow his quest for love on MAFS, which starts at 7.30pm on Monday.