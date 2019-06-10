Former CQUni boss 'humbled' by latest honour

Professor Scott Bowman has been awarded an Order of Australia as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours list

FORMER CQUniversity Vice Chancellor and President, Emeritus Professor Scott Bowman has been named an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Professor Bowman, who has been travelling the world with his wife Anita since his retirement, was recognised for his "distinguished service to higher education, notably in rural and regional areas, and to social outreach initiatives”.

"Thrilled and humbled”, Professor Bowman shared his delight about receiving the award on social media.

"I was absolutely blown away to learn of this honour - it was really unexpected but something that I appreciate so much,” Professor Bowman said.

"Education and research are so important within our regional communities and I was very lucky to spend most of my career working on initiatives to increase higher education participation in our regions and advance the delivery of research.

"I am especially proud of my achievements while I served as VC of CQUniversity - it is an amazing university and even though I am now retired, I still take great pride in witnessing their continued progress and impact.

"I was fortunate to be backed by strong teams of passionate people who helped to make my vision a reality, I really do thank them for their dedication and support over the years”.

Professor Bowman went on to thank those who had supported him throughout his career.

"I have to share this award with many people,” he said.

"My colleagues and students at St Martins College (now University of Cumbria), Charles Sturt University, The University of South Australia and James Cook University.

"But especially to colleagues, friends, students and alumni at my beloved Central Queensland University.

"I stood on the backs of many giants to get this award, particularly the executive team at CQU.”

Professor Bowman also thanked his many mentors which included Margaret Howard, Cliff Bake, Mark Burton, Denise Bradley, Rennie Fritschy, Sandra Harding, and Alastair Dawson.

"My love to my wife Anita for all your love and support,” Professor Bowman posted.

"Thanks and love to all of my family - you made many sacrifices to help me get to this.”

Originally from the United Kingdom, Professor Bowman immigrated to Australia in the 1990s to further his career as an academic and university administrator.

"Australia is my adopted country. One that I love deeply,” he said.

"I owe it so much.

"It is gratifying to think that I have contributed a little to this great country.”

During his career, Professor Bowman was responsible for leading transformational change across the institutions he worked for and improving engagement between university and their communities.

He was appointed Vice-Chancellor and President at CQUniversity in 2009 until he retirement earlier this year.