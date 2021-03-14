Former drug user let a male visitor smoke drugs in her house

A woman has been fined $450 for allowing her visitor to smoke marijuana at her house.

Patsy Ann Womal, 51, pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of permitting a person to use their residence for the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police attended the Eddington Street address on February 18 and found the defendant and a male person sitting on the couch where marijuana had been chopped up.

He said Womal admitted to knowing her male visitor had the marijuana and had given him permission to smoke it in her residence.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia 10 years ago and receives a depot injection monthly.

She said Womal had not touched marijuana herself in 20 years.

Womal was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.