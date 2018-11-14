Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron King is in search of a new club.
Cameron King is in search of a new club.
Rugby League

For sale: Former Eels’ hilarious bid to find a new NRL club

by Mark St John
14th Nov 2018 8:30 AM

Former Eels' hooker Cameron King has taken the hilarious step of using Twitter to find a new club, after failing to ink a new deal with Parramatta.

The 27-year-old from Wagga played 22 games for the Eels over the past two seasons and he wants the world to know he has plenty left to offer.

King posted an ad for his services on his Twitter page that listed his attributes and asked people to retweet to raise awareness.

King has played 43 NRL games since debuting for the Dragons in their last premiership season in 2010.

The versatile hooker played 16 games for St George Illawarra before joining the Cowboys in 2014, where he played just four games over two seasons.

 

 

His past two seasons for the Eels were by far his most consistent in rugby league and he would be a good addition as a back up hooker at a club like South Sydney, with Damien Cook likely to be away during the Origin period next season.

The first club to show interest to the Twitter post was the Newtown Jets, who told him to get in contact.

Time will tell if King's bold move will pay off and he finds another club in time for next season, but at 27 he still has a few years left in the tank.

Related Items

cameron king eels nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    premium_icon Our $1B shire: Report reveals what comes next

    News Livingstone's population is now 37,000 and with hundreds more people moving to the Shire every year, it continues to grow.

    Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    premium_icon Electrician risks his employees' jobs with drug stash

    Crime Business owner had a stash of steroids, testosterone and ecstasy

    Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    premium_icon Pay for upgrades or airports will close

    News Dozens of struggling regional airports could be forced to shute.

    Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    premium_icon Man still in custody after destructive rampage through CQ

    Crime Man accused of ramming a Yeppoon car in the middle of the night

    Local Partners