Former footballer fined for assaults on officials

DETAILS of assaults against rugby league officials, which led to a 21-year-old A grade player being banned for life, have been made public.

Isaiah Bradley Charles Sullivan, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of common assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Sullivan had played for Emu Park's A grade team against the Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks at Browne Park on May 26 before the assaults.

He said Sullivan had been sin binned five minutes prior to the game ending.

Sen Constable Rumford said at 4.40pm, one of the A grade officials was walking with a witness when Sullivan approached and spat a mouthful of water at the official's back.

He said the victim turned around and Sullivan threw water at him from a bottle, which he then filled his mouth with and spat water at the official's chest.

Sen Constable Rumford said Sullivan pushed the official in the shoulder area and the victim stumbled backwards.

He said the victim left the defendant to walk away.

Sen Constable Rumford said about five minutes later, another A Grade match official was walking back to the locker room when the defendant approached the room and shouted "who wants to go today”.

He said the second official left the room and approached the defendant.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant stood face to face with the victim, who instructed other members to stand behind him as he safely removed the defendant from the grounds.

He said as the official approached him, the defendant punched him in the face.

The court was told Sullivan told police he was angry from being sent from the field.

Sullivan was banned from life from Rockhampton Rugby League days later. READ MORE HERE: Emu Park footy player banned for life

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Sullivan accepted responsibility for his conduct.

"It was an emotionally charged situation,” he said.

Sullivan was fined $850 and no conviction recorded due to his lack of criminal history.