Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isaiah Sullivan playing at Browne Park in 2017.
Isaiah Sullivan playing at Browne Park in 2017. Chris Ison ROK120217cu20capras1
Crime

Former footballer fined for assaults on officials

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
27th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETAILS of assaults against rugby league officials, which led to a 21-year-old A grade player being banned for life, have been made public.

Isaiah Bradley Charles Sullivan, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of common assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Sullivan had played for Emu Park's A grade team against the Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks at Browne Park on May 26 before the assaults.

He said Sullivan had been sin binned five minutes prior to the game ending.

Sen Constable Rumford said at 4.40pm, one of the A grade officials was walking with a witness when Sullivan approached and spat a mouthful of water at the official's back.

He said the victim turned around and Sullivan threw water at him from a bottle, which he then filled his mouth with and spat water at the official's chest.

Sen Constable Rumford said Sullivan pushed the official in the shoulder area and the victim stumbled backwards.

He said the victim left the defendant to walk away.

Sen Constable Rumford said about five minutes later, another A Grade match official was walking back to the locker room when the defendant approached the room and shouted "who wants to go today”.

He said the second official left the room and approached the defendant.

Sen Constable Rumford said the defendant stood face to face with the victim, who instructed other members to stand behind him as he safely removed the defendant from the grounds.

He said as the official approached him, the defendant punched him in the face.

The court was told Sullivan told police he was angry from being sent from the field.

Sullivan was banned from life from Rockhampton Rugby League days later. READ MORE HERE: Emu Park footy player banned for life

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said Sullivan accepted responsibility for his conduct.

"It was an emotionally charged situation,” he said.

Sullivan was fined $850 and no conviction recorded due to his lack of criminal history.

rockhampton magistrates court rugby league tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Start your engines! Rockynats entries now open

    premium_icon Start your engines! Rockynats entries now open

    News The Rockhampton-first car event is only a year away

    Unpacking a record-breaking Rockhampton Council budget

    premium_icon Unpacking a record-breaking Rockhampton Council budget

    News A budget for fairness, relief and low rates according to Cr Strelow

    Hart's 'hot finish' in Emu Park Pro-Am

    premium_icon Hart's 'hot finish' in Emu Park Pro-Am

    Golf 28 professionals play in inaugural event on Tuesday

    Monster drug bust in CQ community

    premium_icon Monster drug bust in CQ community

    Crime Police charge 30-year-old man with large string of drug offences