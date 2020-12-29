Former governor-general farewelled

The state funeral heard how former governor-general Major General Michael Jeffery inspired others. Picture: Ray Strange.

Australia's former governor-general Michael Jeffery rose to be a "warrior king" but he never left behind his "humbleness" as a boy growing up in WA's outback.

Major General Jeffery died at age 83 on December 18 and was farewelled at a state funeral at the ANZAC Memorial Chapel at Duntroon on Tuesday.

Mourners including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and current Governor-general David Hurley joined the service in Canberra.

His granddaughter Zoe van der Klooseter paid tribute to her "papa" who she said lived in service of others.

"Despite his capacity to walk with kings, the humbleness of the boy from Wiluna never really left him," she said through tears.

She said he was never driven by accolades but by his family, friends, country and taking care of the planet and those who lived on it.

He was surprised by those who reached out to offer their love and respect but it showed the extraordinary life he led, his granddaughter said.

Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell arrives at the church to farwell Major General Michael Jeffery. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The Major General's achievements included serving as Australia's governor-general, the governor of Western Australia and being appointed the country's first National Soils Advocate in his retirement.

He was passionate about regional development and the land, cared deeply about Indigenous people and sought to have their history, culture and heritage taught in Australian schools.

But for those who served with him he was a magnificent leader, a visionary and fair.

"There was this great sense that we had lost a warrior king. Mike, you have an enormous fan club. If it were to go on the internet, Facebook would collapse," Brigadier Chris Roberts AM said during the service.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny at the state funeral for former Australian governor general Michael Jeffery.

The brigadier paid tribute to his friend's dedication to Australia and public service.

"He lived it, breathed it and simply did it," Brigadier Roberts said.

The military leader died after he was diagnosed with brain cancer six months ago.

The 24th governor-general was born in the WA outback town of Wiluna and left the state at 16 to join the army at the Royal Military College.

Family members at the state funeral for Major General Philip Michael Jeffrey AO held in the ACT. Photo: ABC

He spent 35 years in the military which included a tour in Vietnam where he was awarded the Military Cross.

He retired from the army in 1993 and served as WA governor for seven years before he became the country's governor-general in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Marlena Kerr, their three sons and daughter, and seven grandchildren.

Originally published as Former governor-general farewelled