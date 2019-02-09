Former JM Kelly boss rejects wrongdoing claims

The ALDI construction site after tradespeople walked off the job after JMK Kelly went into liquidation.

Shayla Bulloch

GEOFF Murphy "vehemently” rejects any allegation of wrongdoing by the JM Kelly Group of companies.

The former head of the JM Kelly Group yesterday declined to comment on the move to hold a public court examination into the collapse of Rockhampton-based JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd, but had provided a wide-ranging response to earlier specific questions put to him and son John Murphy.

Mr Murphy senior was banned in 2016 by the building regulator for three years from being a person of influence in the construction industry due to his involvement in the JM Kelly Project Builders collapse.

"As someone who has been in the industry all my life and for over 60 years, I find it abhorrent that both the Minister and the QBCC are destroying the construction industry and they need to be held responsible for their actions and the impact their decisions are having on all stakeholders in the industry,” he said.

"The present direction of these people will only end in the complete destruction of an important industry.

"I continue to be extremely proud of the achievements and the excellent reputation of the company and its employees regardless of the deliberate actions of the Minister the QBCC and BAS which did not give the current directors any choice but to appoint an administrator to the group.

"Payments to subcontractors and suppliers were always made in accordance with conditions of contract or with agreed negotiated amendments to terms.

"The actions of QBCC and Building and Asset services in discriminating against JM Kelly Builders and excluding the company from tendering on work drastically reduced cash flow.

"BAS were a main source of contracts for the company over the last 57 years.

''The directors and shareholders of Project Builders undertook to pay all genuine creditors.”

Mr Murphy said he was also at odds with findings of JM Kelly Project Builders liquidator FTI that the company had traded insolvent since June 2013, until its liquidation in mid-2016.

He also rejected comments by JM Kelly Builders liquidator PWC that it had been insolvent from at least January 2017.

"PWC have made no proper effort to ascertain the true facts,” Mr Murphy said.

"The QBCC however advised Building and Asset Services (BAS) and the Minister to not accept or allow JM Kelly Builders to tender on any work and furthermore, they bypassed several contracts where it had implied to Builders that the company had been successful.

"BAS and the Minister removed the company from tender lists on contracts valued at well over $90m for building works in CQ even though they were advised that other staff in the company had the ability, qualifications and licence to fill the position if John Murphy's licence was cancelled.

"The group went from a turnover of more than a $100m per year to an order book of $13m which starved the company of important cash flow.”

He has previously expressed his regret at the impact the JM Kelly collapse had had on businesses.

He said he understood many subcontractors and suppliers had suffered losses arising out of the decision to place JM Kelly in administration and for that he was deeply sorry.