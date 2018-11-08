Menu
Lawyer Michael Teys.
Former Brisbane lawyer’s fall from grace continues

by Anthony Marx
8th Nov 2018 9:22 AM
MICHAEL Teys' fall from grace now seems complete.

The former Brisbane lawyer was once known as an expert in strata title issues facing unit dwellers with his firm Teys McMahon.

But the QUT graduate, who later relocated to Sydney to reinvent himself, has just been struck off the lawyers roll in NSW for professional misconduct.

That move follows ASIC's decision in early 2016 to ban Teys from serving as a company director for five years.

The corporate cop's was prompted to take action after three of Teys' companies collapsed between 2010 and 2014, with combined debts of more than $5 million.

The Law Society pursued the strike off action after it emerged that those Teys firms owed nearly $545,000 to the ATO, almost $40,000 in superannuation to employees and $81,000 in unpaid wages.

At the same time, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found that Teys had indulged in "extravagant expenditure''.

Teys could not be reached for comment but has previously expressed regret for his "past commercial failings'' and stressed that they predate the formation of his current firm, Block Strata.

