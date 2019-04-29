Former martial arts teacher claims attack was self defence

A MAGISTRATE did not accept claims a former martial arts teacher was using 'self-defence' in the assault of a man, who was at a "great disadvantage" during the incident.

A MAGISTRATE did not accept claims a former martial arts teacher was using "self-defence" in the assault of a man, who was at a "great disadvantage" during the incident.

David Marshall Hamilton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Hamilton was in a car when he saw the victim, also in a car.

Hamilton got out of his car and approached the victim at the car window.

The court was told Hamilton believed the man put his hands out, causing Hamilton to strike the man.

Punches were thrown by the two men before police arrived. Defence lawyer Kylie Devney said there had been an ongoing feud between the men and a third party.

She said the victim had on several occasions followed her client and sent him death threats.

Ms Devney said her client acted the way he did based on his previous experiences with the man.

Hamilton told police at the scene he used "defensive martial arts movements" against the man but Magistrate Athol Kennedy said the 47-year-old threw the first punch.

"We don't take the law into our own hands because we feel like it. On this occasion, he felt like it," Magistrate Kennedy said.

"Your client chose to do what he did, it was a choice and he has to stand by the consequences of it.

"You don't simply get out of your car and bash somebody... the first strike was from this man.

"A person in a car is much more vulnerable than a man out of a car. He was at a great disadvantage."

Hamilton told Mr Kennedy the victim had been harassing him for six months prior to the incident and that the victim should be facing charges.

The court was told Hamilton, a Miriam Vale resident, was a full-time carer.

Mr Kennedy said "instead of going to jail", Hamilton would be placed on 18 months' probation.

A conviction was recorded.