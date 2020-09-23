Former massage therapist’s carpal tunnel woes lead to drugs

A FORMER massage therapist with carpal tunnel syndrome was busted in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

She also stole an iPad belonging to Tip Top Bakery.

Vanessa Eileen Fielder pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing, one of possessing drug utensils and two of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police executed a search warrant on Fielder’s residence on May 22 and found a clip-seal bag of marijuana, weighing 10g, in the kitchen, plus 0.3g of cocaine on a shelf in the bedroom.

They also located two digital scales and a bong.

The Tip Top Bakery iPad was stolen from Woolworths Parkhurst after the company staff member placed the iPad on a shelf and left it behind.

CCTV showed Fielder picked it up.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client was applying for the medical marijuana program, but wasn’t on the program at the time of the possession charge.

She said Fielder used marijuana for chronic pain after getting carpal tunnel from being a massage therapist.

Ms Davis said Fielder was in the processing of upskilling to be a pathologist.

Magistrate Cameron Press said he noted Fielder was talking to her doctor about medical marijuana, however understood the process was difficult and lengthy to get approved.

He ordered her to 12 months probation and no conviction recorded.