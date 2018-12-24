Former mayor starts new career before trial on fraud charges

FORMER mayor Andrew Antoniolli will work as a real estate agent in Ipswich while he awaits trial on fraud charges.

Documents reveal Mr Antoniolli secured his real estate license on December 11.

He is sounding out potential employers and hopes to start work in Ipswich in the new year.

In his first public comments since being charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission on May 3, the former mayor said it was time to start a new career.

"I'm moving on," he said.

"I obviously need to support my family."

Mr Antoniolli stood aside as mayor on May 4 and has been unemployed since Ipswich City Council was dismissed on August 22.

According to the Queensland register, the real estate license will be valid for one year.

"I love this city and I love working with the people in the city," he said.

"It's a natural fit for me."

Under Queensland laws a person is suitable to hold a real estate licence if they are over 18 and have passed a training course.

There is no restriction on a person holding a licence if they have been charged with an offence; only if they have been found guilty of a serious offence.

The licence allows the former mayor to own or manage a real estate agency, buy, sell, exchange or rent property, inspect and assess property for sale or rent, open up a property for inspection and operate a trust account on behalf of sellers and buyers.

On May 3 Mr Antoniolli was charged with seven counts of fraud after a Crime and Corruption Commission probe into Ipswich City Council.

His arrest triggered proceedings which resulted in Ipswich City Council being dismissed.

Mr Antoniolli denies wrongdoing.

In September, prosecutors dropped the seven fraud charges against Mr Antoniolli and replaced them with 14 new ones.

It meant his trial, scheduled for later that month, was cancelled.

A new trial is unlikely to occur before April.

Court documents show the alleged offences were committed between 2005 and 2017, with Mr Antoniolli accused of dishonestly applying money belonging to the council.