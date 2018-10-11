Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

ENOUGH: John Bell owns land adjacent to Monday's fatal crash on Turkey Beach Rd and has concerns about the road given the number of other accidents there in recent years.

ENOUGH: John Bell owns land adjacent to Monday's fatal crash on Turkey Beach Rd and has concerns about the road given the number of other accidents there in recent years. Mike Richards GLA101018ROAD

MONDAY'S fatal single-vehicle crash on Turkey Beach Rd has renewed calls for the stretch of road to be reviewed and realigned.

A man died shortly before 2pm when his silver utility crashed into a tree between the 15-16 kilometre markers along Turkey Beach Rd.

Further details regarding the deceased are yet to be released.

Turkey Beach Rd property owner and former Miriam Vale Shire mayor John Bell said Monday's crash occurred only metres from the entry to his cattle property.

And it's not the first time.

A vehicle hit this tree just three weeks prior to Monday's fatal accident just meters away. John Bell owns the land adjacent to Monday's fatal crash and has concerns about the road given the number of other accidents there in recent years. Mike Richards GLA101018ROAD

"There's been five accidents on Turkey Beach Rd and of those five, four of them have been in that 1km section," Mr Bell said.

"I accept some of them have been because of driver error or human factors but it can't all be.

"Logic tells you if you've got four in one stretch within 1km surely the bells are ringing.

"The problem starts at 15.03km and the turn-off east of my house is where there's been two fatals.

"Apart from the fatals there's been vehicles written off on that same section - there's a tree about 10m away (from Monday's crash) that a car hit a few weeks ago that was written off but fortunately that person survived.

"Between the 15km mark and 16km mark you've got significant issues."

Monday's fatal accident involving a single vehicle on Turkey Beach Rd. Mike Richards GLA081018FATL

Mr Bell, who was Miriam Vale Shire mayor from 1991-2004, said the fix was a simple one.

"The section of road from the 15km mark east almost to Turkey Beach, there's about 5km there where the road has plenty of curves and is up and down," he said.

"It demands a lower speed but I think in this instance council have clearly got to improve the road alignment on that section near the 16km mark.

"I've been at council for ages about improving this section of road and they're not hearing me."

John Bell owns the land adjacent to Monday's fatal crash and has concerns about the road given the number of other accidents there in recent years. Mike Richards GLA101018ROAD

Miriam Vale Police Senior Constable Jason Pepperdene has been at the station for six years and was present at Monday's crash.

"I've had three (fatals) there from memory," Sen-Constable Pepperdene said.

"It's a bit unusual but the fact it has happened again means we'll do a follow up with TMR (Department of Transport and Main Roads).

"We need to determine whether the road is contributing to it, it's hard to say for that particular crash but as a safety measure it's one thing we can look at.

"After a significant crash we liaise with TMR, it's just part of the normal process."

Gladstone Regional Council was contacted for comment but was unable to respond before print deadline last night.