Former mine worker's 7-year journey with pain

LIFE CHANGING: Marc Love before the workplace accident on a mine site which changed his life.

Marc Love thanks to all after win against North Goonyella: Marc Love was a contract working with Wilson Mining working at North Goonyella Coal Mine in August 2010 when a machine part fell on his head, causing crushing injuries to his neck.

"LOOK out mate, she's coming down.”

Those are the six words Marc Love heard milliseconds before a workplace accident that destroyed many aspects of his life.

Earlier this week, Mr Love was awarded $1.35m after a court ruled in his favour.

The 37-year-old can no longer work as he now suffers from chronic pain with an aggravating event starting with shooting pain in his back which travels across his right shoulder, down his right arm and into his index finger and thumb, leaving them tingling and numb.

This is followed by muscle spasms and tension headaches.

In an interview with The Morning Bulletin, Mr Love said after the accident on August 12, 2010 at North Goonyella Coal Mine, these symptoms would present one to two days a week.

Within four years, it was three to four days a week and now it is constant with days where his whole arm is so numb he cannot move it.

Mr Love said he had tried physiotherapy and massage with very little relief, and with the pain getting worse and more frequent.

Mr Love said he had tried changing jobs after the incident because of the pain in the hope the new work would not aggravate his neck so much.

He was working as a haul truck driver in the mining industry in 2014 on a seven-days on, seven-days off roster when the pain interfered with his ability to work and provide for his family.

"I realised something greater needed to be done because it was affecting my income, my ability to pay my mortgage, to look after my family,” he said.

Mr Love said at that time he still thought it was a simple matter of his neck not being in alignment.

He saw a GP late 2014 who ordered an MRI of his neck area after hearing his medical and injury history.

The MRI showed a 30% crush of the C5 and C6 vertebrae, possible fracture of the vertebrae and single level degeneration of the disc in between.

The GP sent the bill for the MRI to Workcover so the costs would be covered by the company Mr Love worked for in August 2010.

Within weeks, Mr Love lost his job and at the time, his wife was six-months pregnant.

"I was desperate. I still had a mortgage and a family to try and provide for so I went back to civil construction and labouring and just found it was too hard on my body,” he said.

"I couldn't cope.”

After two or three weeks of trying to do this line of work, Mr Love had to stop.

Next, he initiated his income protection to live off and went back to the GP who recommended he seek legal advice.

That's when he met the team at Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors.

Mr Love said he could not have gone through the hard road he had been on for the past three years if it wasn't for the team at Macrossand and Amiet Solicitors.

"This judgment is the culmination of many years' effort attributed to Graeme Crow QC, Sarina Family Practice, treating specialists, CFMEU, family and friends,” he said.

"My greatest gratitude goes to my solicitor Kendall Bocos and senior director Gene Paterson and their personal injury specialist team.

"Without their professional guidance and personal counsel, I may well have lacked confidence and resolve of seeing justice served.

"Gene was the driving force, who not only financed my costs but married everything together.

"I am better for being able to call both men mentors and friends.”

Mr Love said the other factor in his life that kept him going during the 'dark days' was his now two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Harmony.

"Without her, I don't think I'd be here,” he said.

"I've had some pretty black days.

"She's been my source of light.”

Moving forward, Mr Love will undergo surgery with hopes of rehabilitation.

However, there has been some debate as to how much impact the surgery will have with specialists suggesting between 50-80% success of rehabilitation.

He will have his C5 and C6 fused.

"I could still be left with numbing and tingling,” Mr Love said.

He said it was hoped the operation would take away the shooting pain and should resolve the muscle spasms.