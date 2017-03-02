Former MP finds social media stardom with bizarre musings

REINVENTED: Clive Palmer is surging in popularity on social media after a string of bizarre posts.

Business man, politician, poet - Clive Palmer wears many hats.

The former MP has found social media stardom thanks to strings of bizarre videos and poems with thousands of people sharing his posts and tagging their friends.

Clive's Facebook wall used to be a soap box for his political opinions, but now they are merely peppered amongst food related poetic musings.

The ever controversial Clive finds his Central Queensland connection through the Styx Coal Project - an open-cut mine 120km north-west of Rockhampton he hopes to have running by 2018.

This new mine has the potential to deliver 500 jobs to Rockhampton.

Hamburgers and Tim Tams are recurring artistic themes.

His followers have even jumped on board to have their try at Clive inspired poetry.

Clive's newly expressed talent has seen his page likes on Facebook jump with a 79.6% increase on last week.

But it's not all laughs.

Some of the poems are deep and inspirational - touching on the human condition.

While the majority of Clive's followers are supportive, others have expressed concern.

Australian electronic music duo Peking Duk have even asked Mr Palmer to do a collaboration with them.

Perhaps Clive will make it up to Rocky in May when the pair play the Allenstown Hotel.

Clive Palmer was contacted via Twitter for comment on his poetic inspirations, but has not yet replied.

We leave you with this: