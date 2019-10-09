Menu
Assignment Freelance Picture Scott Emerson
Politics

Former MP rules out another tilt

by Sarah Vogler & Jack McKay
9th Oct 2019 7:51 PM
FORMER Newman government minister Scott Emerson has ruled himself out of recontesting the marginal seat of Maiwar at next year's state election.

Mr Emerson, now a Sky News commentator, had been considered the LNP's best chance of winning back the seat after it fell at the 2017 poll.

He confirmed to the The Courier-Mail he would not be seeking preselection.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington named Maiwar as one of her "must win" target seats during a speech to the party faithful in July, with the party needing to gain back Brisbane seats if it has any chance of winning government in 2020.

The electorate - created in a redistribution ahead of the 2017 election, in which Mr Emerson's Indooroopilly seat was abolished - is currently held by Greens MP Michael Berkman with a margin of less than 2 per cent.

Two female candidates have so far put up their hand for preselection, but the LNP is yet to close nominations, sparking speculation the seat was being held open for Mr Emerson or potentially Brisbane city councillor Peter Matic.

Cr Matic has also ruled out making the jump.

maiwar qld election 2020 scott emmerson

