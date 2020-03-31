Former Mt Morgan Mine manager passes away

OSWIN Wilson played one of the pivotal roles in the history of Mount Morgan Limited.

Serving as the historic mine’s General Manager between 1974 and 1982, Mr Wilson lived 92 accomplished years before his death on ­Friday, February 21 in Yeppoon.

The Morning Bulletin is proud to present this exclusive tribute to a man who devoted many years to the Central Queensland mining industry.

Mr Wilson (right) pictured with Stan Gill (left) at the No. 1 and No. 2 Mills at Mount Morgan Limited in 1955.

Now it has been revealed the successful mine manager shared his memoirs across more than 100 pages where he outlined his past, early days, working life, and success in his later working career.

Mr Wilson’s connection to the Mount Morgan Mine site travelled back to the 19th century when his grandfather was first employed as an accountant in 1892.

A rare glance at Mount Morgan Limited's Open Cut pit.

“James was in charge of purchasing and warehousing the materials required to run the operation, the recording of the hiring and firing of employees,” Mr Wilson wrote in 2014.

Little did he know some years later, his grandson would be born and work on the very same site.

James’ son, Oswin Andrew Wilson (Mr Wilson’s father) was born in Rockhampton in 1882, just about four weeks after his parents and their seven children arrived by boat from England.

Mrs Wilson with her mother, and Mr Wilson with his parents at Mount Morgan Golf Club.

Brought into the world on November 6, 1927 in ­Northgate, Brisbane, Oswin Wilson spent his early life in the suburbs and outlying areas of the state’s capital.

Mr Wilson started his first day of work at the Mount Morgan Mine as a metallurgist on the last Monday in March, 1950.

He was surprised to find his first impression of the area was that it looked somewhat of a ghost town.

However, it was later revealed to him the staff and families of Mount Morgan Limited had been enjoying their annual Miner’s Picnic celebrations in Emu Park.

“When I arrived in Mount Morgan by train, the township appeared to be deserted and the taxi driver who picked me up at the station told me it was because most of the mine employees and their families (except those actually on shift) had been on one of the trains that had left Mount Morgan from the early hours that morning,” he wrote in his 2014 memoir.

Not long after he started work, Mr Wilson was approached to join the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy as a student member.

This came after he’d joined the Royal Australian Chemical Institute as a student member before he’d left university.

He then climbed the ranks to Chief Metallurgist at Mount Morgan Limited.

During these years, Mr Wilson married the love of his life, Patricia Wilson nee Barker, in 1960; and together the couple welcomed three sons and two daughters.

Their children attended the Mount Morgan Catholic Primary School before they ventured into adulthood with the guidance of their loving parents.

About half way through 1974, Mr Wilson was promoted to Manager of Operations after his predecessor Loy Hennessey was transferred to a Sydney office.

“Loy was still my direct superior as General Manager and I was responsible for running the Mount Morgan operation,” Mr Wilson wrote in 2014.

Mr Wilson’s induction into the top job also marked the first time a local lass, his wife Patricia, had become the first lady of the historic mine.

That year, Mr Wilson attended a Flash Smelting Congress in Japan.

But after devoting many years to the industry, retirement came calling.

Once he retired after his tenure as General Manager, Mr Wilson and his wife moved to Yeppoon where they enjoyed visits from their 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Currently, Mrs Wilson lives in Yeppoon surrounded by her loved ones.