Former 'muscle' for drug ring with price on head fears jail

A MAN who claimed there was a price on his head and his life was in danger going to Capricornia Correctional Centre abused the magistrate who refused his bail application.

The 39-year-old made a bail application yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being charged with breaching a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant was the "muscle” in a Rockhampton drug organisation 12 years ago and there was now a price on his head.

She said he had been in a relationship with the victim for 12 months and found out she was passing information about him to those after him.

Ms Legrady said her client admitted there was an argument, however the only violence he said occurred was a back hand to the victim's face.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he did not accept that claim due to the fact the victim had to be taken to hospital.

Ms Legrady said her client feared for his life if he was to go to Capricornia Correctional Centre.

She said he had already been assaulted in the back of the head.

Mr Clarke was amid reading out the alleged facts from the charge - which included the male waking the victim up and demanding she go to the shops because he was hungry, verbally abusing and threatening her at Northside Plaza and assaulting her at home afterwards - when the defendant yelled out from the dock "f---ing rubbish mate”.

"It's all bulls--t,” the defendant said.

Mr Clarke ordered the watchhouse staff to take the defendant back down to the cells and continued reading the facts.

Before being taken out of the courtroom, the defendant unleashed a tirade of abuse towards the magistrate.

"It's all right for f---ing you,” the defendant yelled.

"F---ing contract on my life, c--k head. F---ing grub.”

Mr Clarke told Ms Legrady to take instructions from the defendant about why he should not be charged with contempt of court.

He said the allegations included the defendant threatening to kill the victim if she went to police.

Mr Clarke said the defendant had breached the domestic violence order many times in the past five years.

He refused the bail application and remanded the defendant in custody.

The domestic violence count was adjourned until September 13.