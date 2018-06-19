Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brooke Styles is successful in front of and behind a camera, but her latest job has put her in the national spotlight
Brooke Styles is successful in front of and behind a camera, but her latest job has put her in the national spotlight
News

Former Nambour student becomes national success

19th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEING in front of the camera took Brooke Styles around the world with modelling gigs.

Being behind the camera has opened her world up to never-ending opportunities.

The former Nambour State College student is celebrating her recent success in becoming a national ambassador for fashion accessory brand, Colette Hayman.

The 23-year-old has a social media following of more than 150,000 people and has worked for well-known brands, ASOS and Bondi Sands.

You will see her work stretched across every Colette store in Australia for the brand's newest festival campaign.

"I was on my way home from living in Lombok, Indonesia, when I got the email from Colette," she said.

"I honestly was so overwhelmed and was so ready to get back to Queensland to create this new campaign that was now in front of me.

"I never would have thought when graduating from high school that this is where I would be today.

"It just wasn't an option.

"There were no career paths in social media and it took a long time for the people around me to accept that I was taking it seriously."

Ms Styles also presents at high schools and business events to educate people about career paths in social media.

brooke styles colette hayman fashion nambour state college social media
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Banking blunders cost me $14m

    premium_icon Banking blunders cost me $14m

    Business How Peter Comino's world came crashing down when the ANZ Bank 'panicked' during the global financial crisis. This is his story.

    Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    premium_icon Metro Builders boss' $2.6m mansion set for liquidation

    News Assets, display homes and the mansion in the debt collectors' sights

    Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    premium_icon Isaac Regional Council reseals 15 roads in 12 months

    Council News Footpath widening is also planned, funded by Works for QLD program

    • 19th Jun 2018 6:38 AM
    OPINION: Rockhampton CBD Rail line cause for concern

    OPINION: Rockhampton CBD Rail line cause for concern

    Opinion Lack of boom gates set to cause problems

    • 19th Jun 2018 6:48 AM
    • 1 aardvaark

    Local Partners