Crime

Former Neerkol employ to stand trial later this year

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th May 2021 10:52 AM
Former Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, is set to stand trial later this year on historical offences.

Mr Baker’s matters were mentioned in Rockhampton District Court last week.

The court heard Mr Baker was scheduled to stand trial to contest the charges with the trial starting on November 8 in Rockhampton District Court.

The court heard the six charges that were in the magistrates court had been moved up to the district court.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said the crown would not be pursuing an application to have the six charges join up with those Mr Baker will stand trial over in November.

The court heard the remaining six will be dealt with after the trial later this year.

The charges Mr Baker will be contesting in November are one count of indecent treatment of a child under 14, one of attempt to commit unnatural offence and two attempt to indecent treatment of a child under 17.

The six remaining charges are two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, and four counts of common assault.

