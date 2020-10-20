Menu
Kevin Leslie Baker, 81, outside Rockhampton courthouse. Picture: Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Former Neerkol worker committed to stand trial

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
FORMER Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, has been committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

The 81-year-old, who is accused of historical offences, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning for a committal hearing, where he was represented by solicitor Brian McGowran.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox withdrew one charge of indecent treatment of girls under 16 and replaced one charge of indecent treatment of boys under 14 with one charge of attempt to procure indecent practices between males.

The court heard the purpose of today was to commit one charge of indecent treatment of boys under 14 and one charge of attempt to procure indecent practices between males to the Rockhampton District Court for trial.

Two witnesses were cross-examined at the committal hearing and Magistrate Cameron Press committed the two charges for trial.

A trial date is yet to be set, however, earlier this month it was reported Mr Baker’s Rockhampton District Court matters would be a Judge-only trial with his remaining charges adjourned until November 16.

Mr Baker had six charges remaining in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, which were adjourned until January 20, 2021.

His remaining Magistrates Court charges are two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, and four counts of common assault.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

