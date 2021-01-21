Former Neerkol worker waiting for indictment presentation

Former Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, is still waiting for an indictment presentation after being committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

Mr Baker, who is accused of historical offences, had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20, where he was represented by lawyer Rebecca Harris from McGowran and Cagney solicitors.

Ms Harris said Mr Baker had two indictable charges committed to the Rockhampton District Court for trial on October 20, 2020.

Those charges were one count each of indecent treatment of boys under 14 and attempt to procure indecent practices between males.

She said Mr Baker had six charges remaining in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, which were two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, and four counts of common assault.

She said the six charges before the court were related.

She said she was still waiting for the indictment to be presented for Mr Baker’s charges in the Rockhampton District Court.

Mr Baker, who was on bail, had his matters adjourned to March 3 for mention.