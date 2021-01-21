Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kevin Leslie Baker, 81, outside Rockhampton courthouse. Picture: Kerri-Anne Mesner
Kevin Leslie Baker, 81, outside Rockhampton courthouse. Picture: Kerri-Anne Mesner
Crime

Former Neerkol worker waiting for indictment presentation

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Neerkol orphanage employee, Kevin Leslie Baker, is still waiting for an indictment presentation after being committed to stand trial in the Rockhampton District Court.

Mr Baker, who is accused of historical offences, had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20, where he was represented by lawyer Rebecca Harris from McGowran and Cagney solicitors.

Ms Harris said Mr Baker had two indictable charges committed to the Rockhampton District Court for trial on October 20, 2020.

Those charges were one count each of indecent treatment of boys under 14 and attempt to procure indecent practices between males.

DON’T MISS OUT: Mayoral candidates to go head-to-head in online debates

She said Mr Baker had six charges remaining in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court, which were two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, and four counts of common assault.

She said the six charges before the court were related.

She said she was still waiting for the indictment to be presented for Mr Baker’s charges in the Rockhampton District Court.

Mr Baker, who was on bail, had his matters adjourned to March 3 for mention.

kevin leslie baker neerkol orphanage rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky mayoral candidates on Indigenous affairs

        Premium Content Rocky mayoral candidates on Indigenous affairs

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates about Indigenous affairs.

        Further material made available in alleged murder case

        Premium Content Further material made available in alleged murder case

        Crime Court update for man accused of killing Karen Gilliland

        Museum of Art reaches lock-up stage milestone

        Premium Content Museum of Art reaches lock-up stage milestone

        News Rockhampton Region acting mayor Neil Fisher said the rest of the job would be...

        ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Premium Content ‘I felt violated’: Woman discovers intruder living in roof

        Crime Shocked, terrified, scared: “Like a frog jumping from lily pad to lily pad except...