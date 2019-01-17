Alleged perv flattened by former NFL star

Tony Beckham in his playing days with the Detroit Lions.

THIS was necessary roughness.

Former NFL player Tony Beckham made the tackle of his life in Florida this week - clobbering an intruder who was allegedly masturbating outside his 15-year-old daughter's window.

Beckham - a defensive player for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions - was inside his Palm Beach County home just before dawn Monday and heard a noise.

"I waited for a second and I looked again," Beckham told the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"And I see a white male and he's standing by my window and he's trying to get a better position."

The man was peeping into Beckham's teen daughter's room, his pants were partly down and he was masturbating, Beckham told the station.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Is this for real?'" he told the station. "I thought I was getting 'Punk'd.'"

Alleged peeping Tom Geoffrey Cassidy was left with a black eye and bruises.

Beckham said he yelled at the man, who then tried to run.

But Beckham said he gave chase and "had a good conversation" with the alleged creep, while Beckham's wife, Amanda, called the cops.

That "conversation" left alleged perv Geoffrey Cassidy with a black eye and multiple broken facial bones, as demonstrated by his mug shot.

Cassidy has been charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour with a victim younger than 16 years old, the station reported. He was being held in Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $1500 bail.

After four years with the Titans between 2002-05, Beckham played back-up safety and cornerback during his single season with the Lions in 2007.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.