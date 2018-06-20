Former NRL star reborn as WWE wrestler

FORMER NRL player Daniel Vidot will become a "Samoan Ghost" in the WWE, confirming he's signed a three-year deal with the professional wrestling powerhouse.

The 28-year-old Gold Coaster, who retired from the Brisbane Broncos in 2015, locked in the full-time contract after a trial in Florida in October.

He will return next month for training at the company's performance centre.

"It was very left of field and that suits me. I've always liked to put on a show and I felt like I found a new passion," Vidot said.

The Courier-Mail can reveal his character, developed in conjunction with the WWE, was inspired by his Samoan heritage - following the example of established Samoan WWE superstars The Rock and The USOs.

"He's kind of a Samoan ghost. I'm cheeky but I like to go into my corner and have my own space … so I think it's going to be a very entertaining character," Vidot said.

Daniel Vidot and his partner Danielle Glanville are heading to the US. Picture: Annette Dew

It was Jimmy Uso who helped convince Vidot to accept the contract, leaving his family for 50 weeks each year while his girlfriend Danielle Glanville, a singer and performer at Draculas Cabaret on the Gold Coast, was also faced with relocating to the US to pursue her singing career.

"Jimmy explained to me how hard it's going to be, especially for my partner, being in this world," he said.

"It was something I needed to know to be able to make this choice. It's good to have someone by your side who understands the industry."

Tipped off to the WWE's interest in rugby players by fellow footballer Nigel Vagana in 2015, Vidot fulfilled a two-year contract in England before returning for last year's trial.

During his NRL career Vidot played 100 first grade games, representing the ­Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons, the Brisbane Broncos and the Gold Coast Titans.