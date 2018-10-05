Former NRL stars to share skills with local talent

DYNAMIC DUO: Former NRL stars Rhys Wesser and PJ Marsh are holding free development training sessions at North Rockhampton High School each Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: They first donned the maroon as members of the Queensland under-12 schoolboys team in 1991.

Twenty-seven years on and Central Queensland rugby league stars PJ Marsh and Rhys Wesser have joined forces again, this time to share their experience and knowledge with the region's aspiring talent.

They are hosting Ballplaya development training sessions at North Rockhampton High School each Sunday from 4pm, which are free and open to players of all ages and abilities.

Wesser started the sessions several weeks ago and Marsh said he was more than happy to jump on board.

"We're both very similar people, we're doers and we're keen to give back to the game,” Marsh said.

"At this stage it's just about getting the kids together and having a bit of fun.

"We try to make sure they understand all the things they need to do when training, showing them how to stretch and warm up, and then we go into some drills and basic skills.

PJ Marsh and Rhys Wesser (front left) in the Queensland under-12 schoolboys team in 1991. contributed

"None of these kids would have seen us play footy but their dads tell them about what we did and you can see that certainly piques their interest.

"And that's what we want - for them to realise this is where it all started for both of us.”

Marsh and Wesser both enjoyed long and celebrated careers. They played more than 350 first-grade games between them and both played four Origins for Queensland.

Marsh said one of the key lessons they wanted to impart on the youngsters was the importance of mastering the basics of the game.

"A lot of people are under the impression that NRL clubs do something flash and special that local clubs don't do.

"The reality is they do the same thing as under-8s and under-9s - they practise passing, kicking, catching and tackling, but obviously it's done to a standard that is very high.

"We want to instil in the kids that they don't need to be throwing 10m cut-out passes or flick passes. They just need to practise the basics and get really good at them.”

Marsh said he and Wesser would eventually like to formalise the concept with a view to offering more structured training sessions and camps across Central Queensland.

"That's the big idea. We always tell kids to dream big and that's what Rhys and I are doing, but for now it's the Sunday sessions and hopefully it will evolve naturally,” he said.