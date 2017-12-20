Menu
Former NT youth detention detainee in Rocky court

Tyson Coffison was hungry when he used a rock to smash a car window in Brisbane and stole about $20 in change.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

HE stood in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court as an 18-year-old man, pleading guilty to offences he committed in Brisbane "high as a kite” on ice, but his background reeks of social injustice.

Tyson Coffison was hungry when he used a rock to smash the driver's door window of a car at Hillgate Hill and stole about $20 in change early April.

Two weeks later, he was with friends when they jumped inside washing machines and dryers at a Logan laundromat and other antics including spitting on the CCTV camera.

A week after that, he stole an iPhone from a man in Queen St Mall who then chased him and his co-offender - a teen in a wheelchair - to get the phone back.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said the phone owner caught up with the teen in the wheelchair and Coffison turned back to help his co-accused, pushing the man in the chest to make him let go of the wheelchair.

Defence lawyer Rowan King painted a bleak picture of young man who had been given the highly addictive illegal drug ice for the

first time by a family member when he was eight years old.

He continued using until he was taken into custody when he was 13.

Mr King said Coffison was part of a class action against the Northern Territory Government after he was placed in solitary confinement for four months during his incarceration.

Coffison also pleaded guilty to possession of a glass pipe and failing to appear in court.

Mr King said all these offences from April were committed while Coffison was high on ice.

"He said while using ice he felt like he was living in a video game,” he said.

Mr King said Coffison had since relocated to Rockhampton, where he met his current partner, moved into a flat with her and has been undergoing rehabilitation.

Coffison was sentenced to an 18-month probation order and ordered to pay $300 restitution for the smashed window.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
