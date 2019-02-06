Former nuclear physicist swaps fossil fuels for fiction

KEPPEL Sands resident and former scientist Terry Deague has launched his first novel, Where Pademelons Play, bringing a new take on the afterlife and leaving food for thought when it comes to life's path.

Terry is no stranger to the written word, having published multiple scientific papers and a screenplay in the 1980s.

Having lived in Keppel Sands since 1995, Terry said writing the novel in his adopted home town over the past five years had been sheer joy.

"I would sit out in the fresh air with my laptop making the entire process most enjoyable,” Terry said.

"As I developed the characters, I came to love them. Most are Australian born with the exception of one woman, who was Russian born and comes with little grasp on the English language.

"I have often felt events in our lives are governed more by chance than by our own design. My studies, work and relationships have often followed a haphazard, even random path, despite my futile attempts to control things.

"Looking back on it now, I find it remarkable and a tad disturbing. So, after a five-year gestation period, I came up with my debut novel, Where Pademelons Play.

The cover of Where Pademelons Play.

"It was something I really enjoyed doing.

"You might as well follow your dreams as they will follow you, along with the occasional nightmares.”

In 1973 Terry was working in Newcastle as a fuel technologist for BHP after graduating from the University of Melbourne with a PhD in nuclear physics.

At the time, awareness around the damage of fossil fuels was only beginning but Terry was ahead of the game.

In 1975 he wrote one of the first review papers on the subject, titled Global Atmospheric Consequences of the Combustion of Fossil Fuels which was well received but was also considered very left field at the time given there was little data to use, only about 12-15 years' worth, meaning that no firm conclusions could be drawn.

Terry said there was now more than 60 years of data available and it was clear the combustion of fossil fuels was a nasty business.

For Terry, writing fiction was another left-field move and one he has enjoyed immensely.

Where Pademelons Play looks at the life of Harry McMinn from birth to the age of 40-something, and is inspired in part by tales from Terry's own childhood and relationships.

The storyline is framed by the assumption of an afterlife, whose inhabitants have an omniscient interest in the mortal world, especially in the circumstances surrounding their own deaths.

The book is narrated by Mark Larker, a former fashion photographer who exercises these powers when he finds the events around his own death to be less than kosher.

Very quickly, he discovers Harry was the inadvertent cause of it. This inspires him to reconstruct the story of Harry's life for presentation to an audience of his fellow deceased, to whom he refers affectionately as pademelons (which are small cute Australian marsupials).