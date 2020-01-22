Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Water Sports

Former Olympian denied bail over alleged $210m cocaine plot

22nd Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley has been denied bail for a second time following his alleged involvement in a botched plan to import $210 million worth of cocaine with his brother.

Baggaley's bail application was dismissed in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after proceedings held in a closed court.

Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Baggaley is accused of buying a $100,000 boat his brother and another man allegedly used to collect almost 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

More Stories

Show More
canoeing cocaine nathan baggaley olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky too good on their home course

        premium_icon Rocky too good on their home course

        Sport Teams score clean sweep in second match of inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

        Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        premium_icon Aussie Day awards’ line-up revealed

        News These are the Livingstone locals vying for an Aussie Day award.

        FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Business centre to be a hive of activity

        News Businesses are expected to open their doors in March.

        New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        premium_icon New year, new you - this is how seniors can get fit

        Health Rockhampton 60 and Better Group runs fitness classes.