Former origin star visits Beef Capital for game one

ONE BIG PARTY: Patrick Sharvin (left) and Peter Trenerry from the Giddy Goat are fired up for the Origin opener. Andrew Jefferson

FORMER Brisbane Broncos centre Justin Hodges will join drinkers at the Giddy Goat tomorrow night ahead of the eagerly anticipated opening State of Origin clash.

Hodges, 36, will take part in a question and answer session with fans before and after tonight's blockbuster clash in Melbourne.

The Giddy Goat has been chosen by XXXX to host the Maroons' official game one State of Origin party in Rockhampton.

Manager Patrick Sharvin said the Giddy Goat was definitely the place to be to take in the big game with a specially hired 4.8m by 3.6m screen showing the game.

"We'll have the big screen upstairs and the whole place will be decked out with Origin stuff," he said.

"Hopefully we'll get as many people in as possible to create a really good atmosphere.

"Hodgo loves this kind of stuff, he's actually got family in Rockhampton so a few members of his family are also coming down tonight.

"He'll do a quick Q&A before the game and then dissect the match afterwards."

XXXX are running a 2018 Maroons membership drive called Take in the Gold.

To attend the Hodges Q&A, punters can sign up for an online membership for $15, which gives them a supporters pack containing Maroons stubby cooler and cap.

A pass the ball competition will also take place at half-time with the winner grabbing a signed Origin jersey from Hodges.

Doors open at 6pm with the first Q&A starting at 7pm.

To sign up for the supporters pack, visit maroonmember.com.au/product/xxxx-non-ticketed/.