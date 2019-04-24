How former police worker stole 40 weapons

A QUEENSLAND Police property officer who stole weapons and ammunition from work says he was able to take many items "effortlessly" due to the "lax culture".

Craig Robert Everett managed to steal more than 40 weapons including guns, gun parts, ammunition and capsicum spray from a Brisbane police exhibits room over a six-year period from 2012 to 2018.

But he was caught out in March last year when he accidentally shot himself through the hand while cleaning a stolen hand gun at his Brisbane home.

Crown Prosecutor Ron Swanwick today told the Brisbane District Court that Everett, who pleaded guilty to stealing as a public servant, tried to tell ambulance officers that the injury was caused by an angle grinder.

Former police worker Craig Everett arriving at court in Brisbane today. Picture: Liam Kidston.

But officers were unconvinced by the story saying the 2cm entry wound and 10cm exit wound were inconsistent with an angle grinder injury.

He then told police the injury was caused when he dropped his legally owned rifle and he tried to catch it.

Police executed a search warrant and found the stolen police exhibit haul including seven operable guns stashed in the roof cavity of Everett's home.

Mr Swanwick said Everett co-operated fully with police and gave an interview.

"He discussed the culture at central exhibits and the lax attitude towards processes and procedures," the prosecutor said.

"He provided information regarding two of his superiors who condoned the taking of property from central exhibits."

Mr Swanwick said Everett told police that procedures at the central exhibits facility were "seldom followed" and that it was "ordinary practice that weapons were given to a property officer without being cross checked".

"In some occasions attending officers lodging the property classified property as destroyed prior to attending the facility and prior to the destruction of property," Mr Swanwick said.

"The defendant raised this with his officer in charge at the time who expressed no interest or concern relating to it."

Defence barrister Francis Martin said as a result of his crimes, Everett had lost his job of 10 years with the Queensland Police and with it the long service leave he was months shy of claiming.

He also lost his position as a military police officer with the Army reserves where his platoon commander said he served as "an exemplary soldier".

He now works as a labourer earning half the wage he did with the QPS.

Everett has already undergone two surgeries for his hand and requires a third, an injury Judge Vicki Loury said would serve as a constant reminder of his "stupidity".

"It's a significant fall from grace," Judge Loury said.

Everett was sentenced to two years imprisonment with immediate parole. He was also banned from holding a gun licence for five years.

Judge Loury said if there had been any indication that Everett intended to sell the weapons, he would have been sentenced to time in custody.

"There existed a danger that these unregistered firearms could fall into the wrong hands because they were unsecured in your home and untraceable by police," she said.