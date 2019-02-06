Former politician mobilises troops for #StopAdani showdown

HE'S BACK: Former Australian politician and environmentalist Dr Bob Brown is leading a thousand-strong delegation into Central Queensland to protest against the Adani mine.

HE'S BACK: Former Australian politician and environmentalist Dr Bob Brown is leading a thousand-strong delegation into Central Queensland to protest against the Adani mine. JEREMY NG

A STORM is brewing in Australia's most southern city of Hobart and Rockhampton can expect to bare the brunt of this fierce system within a month.

It is no weather system gaining strength down south, instead, an 80- person convoy in electric vehicles are set to travel up the east coast to the proposed Carmichael mine.

The group opposes Adani's operation in what was described as "the biggest pre-election environmental showdown since the 1983 Franklin River blockade.”

Former Greens leader, Bob Brown announced today that he planned to mobilise thousands of people against the Adani site.

"We are organising a '#StopAdani' convoy that already has 800 members signed up, by the time we leave we expect thousands to have joined,” he said.

"Real action on climate change starts with stopping Adani and ending coal mining.”

Mr Brown singled out Adani as the primary villain of the Australian resource industry.

"Adani is the litmus test - it's the most contentious coal mine on earth and we're taking action,” he said.

Mr Brown boasted about his success in the Franklin blockade of the 1980's and said he was confident he could assure a win for the environmental community again.

"In the run-up to the 1983 election, the Franklin blockade saw Bob Hawke elected and the dam stopped,” he said.

"It was an economical and tourism win for Tasmania and Australia and stopping Adani is the same.

"This will be the biggest civil showdown against a mine in this nation's history.”

In a response from Adani Mining, a spokesperson said the company had played by the rules and asked the protesters to do the same.

"We ask activists from interstate to respect the thousands of people across regional Queensland who want the Carmichael Project to proceed because they need a job and understand the contribution that mining makes to both the state and national economy,” the spokesperson said.

"More than 14,500 thousand people have registered with Adani to work on the Carmichael Project, with most of those applicants coming from Queensland.”

Adani took the opportunity to plead their case to potential protesters and said they have ticked all of the boxes when it come to the environment impact of the project.

"After more than eight years of rigorous scientific assessment, regulatory approvals and legal reviews, the community can be confident that the project stacks up environmentally.

"We ask these interstate activists to base their opinions on facts and to not put lives at risk through any illegal or unsafe protest behaviour.”

Mr Brown assured the protest would be "peaceful and law abiding”.

The protest is supported by the Australian Electric Vehicles Association with at least four cars confirmed to be apart of the convoy.

The Blockade is expected to reach the region by the end of April.